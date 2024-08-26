Troops recover hidden firearms of NPA

TROOPS of the 10th Infantry Battalion (10IB) have recovered an arms cache of the New People's Army (NPA) in the province of Misamis Occidental, the military said Monday, August 26, 2024.

The 1st Infantry Division (1ID) said the arms cache was recovered on Thursday, August 22, in Sitio Basalan, Lalud village, Don Victoriano Chiongbian, Misamis Occidental.

The recovered arms cache contained three AK-47 CZ-type rifles, 12 magazines, and 120 rounds ammunition. The weapons belong to the dismantled Guerrilla Front Sendong of the NPA.

It was recovered based on information provided by the three NPA rebels who surrendered to the 10IB on July 19, 2024. They belong to the dismantled Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee (WMRPC).

Brigadier General Elmer Suderio, 102nd Infantry Brigade commander, commended the 10IB for their efforts that resulted to the recovery of the arms cache.

Suderio noted that former NPA rebels voluntarily provide information on their hidden firearms following the collapse of the WMRPC.

"This successful operation sends a strong message that our soldiers remain steadfast in our fight against terrorism. We encourage more individuals to come forward and assist us in this noble cause," Suderio said.

Meanwhile, Major General Gabriel Viray, 1ID commander, emphasized the importance of community involvement in counterterrorism efforts.

"The recovery of these firearms is a vital step in our operations against the CTGs (communist terrorist groups). We are committed to working closely with local communities and former rebels to thwart any recovery attempts by these groups while sustaining our gains and development initiatives," Viray said.

"Our mission is to restore peace and order, and we will continue to take decisive actions to protect our citizens and ensure that Misamis Occidental and the Zamboanga Peninsula remain insurgency-free," Viray added. (SunStar Zamboanga)