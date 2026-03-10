Troops recover high-powered guns, ammunition in Lanao del Sur

SECURITY forces have recovered high-powered firearms in an abandoned vehicle during law enforcement operation in the hinterlands of Lanao del Sur province, the military said Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Brigadier General Yasser Bara, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said the firearms were recovered on Sunday, March 8, in Curahab village, Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

Bara said the joint elements of the 51st Infantry Battalion and personnel of the Malabang Municipal Police Station were responding to a report of indiscriminate firing when they found the abandoned vehicle.

Bara said the vehicle, a minivan, has no pertinent documents and upon inspection, it was found to contain multiple high-powered firearms, ammunition, and assorted military paraphernalia.

Recovered from the vehicle were a Carbine rifle, three M16A1 rifles, including one with attached M203 Grenade Launcher, an M14 rifle, a Bushmaster Carbine, hundreds of ammunitions and 18 40-millimeter high explosive rounds, as well as seven assorted bandoleers and rigs.

All the recovered firearms and ammunitions are subjected to documentation and proper markings and will be submitted to the Police Crime Laboratory in Marawi City for ballistic examination and further investigation.

"This successful recovery is a direct result of the swift coordination and professionalism of our troops and the police. Their timely response prevented these firearms from being used to threaten our communities," Bara said in a statement.

"We remain steadfast in our mission to ensure a peaceful and secure environment, especially during this Holy Month of Ramadan. Every firearm taken out of the hands of lawless elements is a step toward lasting peace," Bara added.

He called on the public to continue supporting the security forces by reporting suspicious activities in their communities.

He said investigation is underway to identify the individuals responsible for the abandoned vehicle and the indiscriminate firing incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)