Troops recover NPA arms cache

GOVERNMENT troops have recovered an arms cache of the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in the province of Bukidnon, the military reported Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The Army’s 1st Infantry Division (ID) said the arms cache was recovered in Dominorog village, Talakag, Bukidnon on Monday, October 16.

The 1ID said the arms cache contained an M-16 Armalite rifle, and an AK-47 assault rifle with ammunition and a bandolier.

The 1ID said the troops of the 5th Infantry Battalion and 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion in collaboration with 1st Special Forces Battalion were on security patrol when they uncovered the arms cache of the NPA rebels.

Brigadier General Yegor Rey Barroquillo, 103rd Infantry Brigade commander, commended the troops on recovering the arms cache successfully and acknowledge their constant support and dedication as they carried out their jobs and duties.

The recovered firearms were turned over to the 103rd Infantry Brigade for documentation and proper disposition.