Troops recover NPA arms cache

GOVERNMENT troops have recovered a firearms cache of the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels based on revelation by former NPA members in the hinterlands of Maguindanao del Norte, the military said Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The 1st Infantry Division (ID) said the arms cache of the NPA rebels was recovered on Sunday, April 7, at Sitio Talao in Karim village, Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte.

The 1ID said the arms cache contained three high-powered firearms consisting of two M16A1 rifles and one AK-47 assault rifle, a sniper scope, six magazines for AK-47 and more than four hundred of the same caliber.

The recovered arms cache belongs to the Sub-Regional Committee 5 of the NPA’s North-Central Mindanao Regional Committee operating in the borders of Maguindanao and Lanao provinces.

“The discovery of the said arms cache was based on the revelation of two former rebels who recently abandoned the armed group,” the 1ID said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Caro, 55th Infantry Battalion commander, expressed his sincere gratitude to the former NPA rebels who provided the information pertaining to the arms cache.

Caro added the achievement simply shows their sincerity of embracing a new life away from the deceptive propaganda of the NPA.

He assured that the government will assist the two former NPa rebels in transition into a more productive and peaceful lives.

Brigadier General Yegor Rey Barroquillo, Jr., 103rd Infantry Brigade lauded the 55IB troops for a job well done.

“This achievement is a testament of your dedication and commitment to duty,” Barroquillo added. (SunStar Zamboanga)