Troops recover NPA’s cache of war materials

GOVERNMENT security forces have recovered a cache of war materials of the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the military said Friday, May 10, 2024.

The Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion (IB) did not announce the specific place the cache of war materials was found except to say it was recovered in the town of San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur on Monday, May 6.

The 53IB said the cache of war materials contained an M-16 Armalite rifle, two 12-gauge shotguns, a caliber .38 revolver, gun parts, ammunition, and police uniforms.

The recovered cache of war materials belongs to the dismantled Guerrilla Front Cara, which was likely hidden underground when they were on the run prior to their defeat in 2019, the 53IB said.

The 53IB attributed the discovery of a cache of war materials to the cooperation of a former member of Guerrilla Front Cara, who provided crucial information.

The 53IB said the discovery of a cache of war materials is significant because it eliminates the instruments of violence therefore ensuring that Zamboanga del Sur will continue to enjoy as an insurgency-free province.

All recovered items were turned over to the police for proper documentation. (SunStar Zamboanga)