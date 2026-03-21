Troops seize 5 high-powered firearms in Maguindanao del Norte town

GOVERNMENT troops have seized five high-powered firearms and other war materiel during a security patrol in the province of Maguindanao del Norte, officials said Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel William Sabado, commander of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Battalion, said the firearms were seized around 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, in Gadungan village, Talitay, Maguindanao del Norte.

Sabado said the troops launched security operations after receiving report from the community regarding the presence of armed groups causing fear among residents in Gadungan village.

The security operation is part of the measures in connection with the end of the month of Ramadan.

“Upon arrival of the troops at the target area, the armed individuals immediately fled in different directions. The soldiers conducted a pursuit operation but were unable to catch up with them,” Sabado said in his report.

He said among the confiscated weapons and equipment were one 5.56-millimeter (mm) M16A1 rifle; one 7.620mm M14 rifle; two 5.56mm M653 Carbines; one 40-mm M79 Grenade Launcher; 21 magazines; three 40-mm rifle grenades.

“Our soldiers are partners with the people in maintaining peace. We will not stop until the security of every citizen is ensured—not only in Talitay town but in the entire province and region of BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao),” Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Major General Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th Infantry Division said the recovery of weapons is a major step in preventing possible violence in Talitay, Maguindano del Norte.

Cagara encouraged the public to cooperate with authorities to maintain peace and order in their communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)