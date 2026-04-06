Troops seize 6 high-powered firearms in Maguindanao del Sur

GOVERNMENT troops seized six high-powered firearms in a joint law enforcement operation launched by military and police in Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Monday, April 6, 2026.

Brigadier General Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, said the firearms were seized around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, April 4, in Masigay village, Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur.

Catu said members of the 38th Infantry Battalion, in collaboration with the Datu Piang Municipal Police Station, immediately conducted joint AFP-PNP law enforcement operations against armed groups that were fighting and causing chaos in the area.

Caut said the joint law enforcement operation aimed to defuse the situation and ensure the safety of civilians.

"Six high-caliber firearms, magazines, and ammunition were recovered, while hot pursuit operations against those involved are ongoing," Catu said in a statement.

Among the weapons recovered were an M60 machine gun, an M4A1 rifle, an M16 rifle, an M14 rifle, and two M653 rifles, in addition to magazines and various types of ammunition including 5.56 millimeter (mm) and 7.62-mm.

Catu identified those involved in the incident are the groups led by alias commander Mando Santukan of Task Force Ittihad and a group led by alias Kob Silongan, who exchanged gunfire in Sitio Tambua, Upper Masigay.

"We will not tolerate any kind of violence. All those involved in the unrest in the area will be prosecuted and held accountable to the law," Catu said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)