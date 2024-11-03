Troops seized 4 high-powered firearms in Sulu town

GOVERNMENT troops seized four high-powered firearms while on combat security operations in the province of Sulu, the military said Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104th Infantry Battalion commander, said the firearms were seized around 9 a.m. Thursday, October 31, in Bakud village, Siasi, Sulu.

Dalumpines said the troops launched combat patrol after they received information that a group of armed men was creating tension in Bakud village.

Dalumpines said the troops seized an M16 rifle, two Carbine rifles, and a Brawning Automatic Rifle (BAR) with several rounds of ammunition, and a bandolier without resistance from the gunmen.

Dalumpines said the confiscated high-powered firearms were immediately brought to the headquarters of the 104IB for proper disposition.

“We are very much thankful to the concerned citizens in the area who relayed the information enabling us to launch immediate actions. Again, we appeal to the public to refrain from bringing unlicensed firearms because we will confiscate them directly,” Dalumpines said.

“Our action was a serious attempt to eliminate gun-culture and uphold the rule of law in the unit’s area of operation. These will deter further atrocities in the community that eventually will result to Rido cases and other related crimes,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)