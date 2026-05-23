Troops settle dispute in Siasi, Sulu

TROOPS of the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB), a subordinate unit of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde), on Friday, May 22, 2026, successfully facilitated the peaceful settlement of a recent shooting incident in Laminusa Island, Siasi, Sulu, which also led to the voluntary hand-over of two firearms, officials said Saturday, May 23.

The initiative highlighted the continuing gains of the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) campaign of Task Group “Ganarul” in the province of Sulu, particularly in the second district.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104IB commander, said the rift stemmed from a shooting incident on Sunday, May 17, in Tampakan village, Laminusa Island, Siasi.

Investigation showed that alias Muharral allegedly shot the victim, alias Borjack, using a caliber .45 pistol.

The victim sustained four gunshot wounds on both legs and one gunshot wound on his arm. The suspect fled toward Kong-Kong village, Laminusa Island.

On Friday, May 22, Dalumpines, together with other security officials, Philippine Coast Guard, and local officials, proceeded to Laminusa Patrol Base to facilitate dialogue and peaceful settlement between the protagonists.

Dalumpines said both parties involved in the shooting incident agreed to amicably settle their dispute.

During the activity, the father of the suspect voluntarily handed over one M1 Garand Rifle and one caliber .45 pistol.

Dalumpines emphasized that the peaceful resolution of the incident reflects the effectiveness of the RFGFPCC campaign of Task Group “Ganarul” in addressing local conflicts through dialogue, collaboration, and community engagement.

“This accomplishment manifests the strong cooperation among the military, local government units, law enforcement agencies, and community leaders in sustaining peace and order in Sulu,” Dalumpines said in a statement.

“Through the RFGFPCC campaign of Task Group Ganarul, we continue to encourage communities to resolve conflicts peacefully and support the government’s campaign against loose firearms,” he added.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, lauded the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in peacefully resolving the incident.

“The successful settlement of this incident demonstrates that peace can be achieved through unity, dialogue, and cooperation among communities and security forces,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

“Task Group Ganarul remains committed in sustaining the RFGFPCC campaign to prevent violence, address local conflicts, and strengthen community participation in maintaining peace and stability in Sulu,” he added.

He said the accomplishment further strengthened the ongoing campaign against loose firearms in the province of Sulu.

He said that since January 1, this year, a total of 166 assorted loose firearms have been recovered by units under the Brigade through the intensified implementation of RFGFPCC campaign across Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)