Troops told to maintain good rapport with residents

THE troops of the Army’s 97th Infantry Battalion (IB) assigned in the frontline have been reminded to maintain a good rapport with the residents of Zamboanga del Norte province and to continue to be well-disciplined soldiers.

Lieutenant Colonel Jimmy Sanz, 97IB commander, made the reminder as he lauded the excellent performance of the troops in the frontline in a recent visit.

The frontline troops that Sanz have visited at those based in the following areas: Barangay Balok, Katipunan; Barangay Sipaon, Rizal; Barangay Bakungan, Leon B. Postigo; and Barangay Osukan, Labason.

The 97IB said in a statement Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the visit of Sans was to boost the morale, enhance the overall operational effectiveness of the troops, and personally hear the troop's concerns.

Sanz visit to the command posts is not just a show of support; it is an opportunity for strategy evaluation and tactical guidance.

“Being physically present allows the commander to observe areas of improvement and evaluate the effectiveness of strategies and objectives,” the 97IB said.

“This visit provides a platform for collaboration, and problem-solving, that ultimately leads to better outcomes in the 97IB area of operations,” it said.

Sanz has distributed sacks of rice and other personnel protection equipment like new uniforms, rubber shoes, and combat boots when he met the militiamen.

The distribution of supplies is to further boost the morale of the militiamen in performing their duty as a force multiplier and important component of Integrated Territorial Defense System.