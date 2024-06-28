Troops trek to Bud Daho in Sulu

HUNDREDS of participants comprising officers and enlisted personnel from various 11th Infantry Division (ID) units joined the first-ever trekking activity at Bud Daho, Talipao, Sulu, the 11ID said Friday, June 28, 2024.

The 11ID said the trekking activity was held on Wednesday, June 26. The activity started at 6 a.m. in Buroh village, Talipao, and concluded at 9:30 a.m.

Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, 11ID and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion commander, said the trekking activity signified the improved security situation in the province of Sulu.

“We were able to trek Bud Daho, which was once known for being a battleground and an ASG (Abu Sayyaf Group) lair for years,” Patrimonio said in a statement.

“This demonstrates the success of our peace and security campaign and our collaboration with the local government, as Sulu is now experiencing relative peace,” Patrimonio added.

Additionally, he said the event provided an opportunity to connect with the residents, who expressed their gratitude for the improved peace and development in their communities.

He noted that the historic Bud Daho symbolizes the resilience and resistance of “our forefathers against foreign forces and serves as a reminder to honor their heroism.” (SunStar Zamboanga)