Troops unearth arms cache of NPA rebels

TROOPS of the Army’s 10th Infantry Battalion (IB) have unearthed an arms cache of the New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in the province of Misamis Occidental, the military said Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Major General Gabriel Viray III, 1st Infantry Division commander, said the arms cache was unearthed on Saturday, June 8, in Sibucal village, Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental.

Viray said the arms cache recovered by the 10IB troops contain one CZ858 rifle, one M-16 rifle, one AK47 rifle, five empty magazines of AK47, and other war material of the NPA.

The arms cache was recovered based on the revelation of alias Allan, a former NPA rebel and member of the dismantled Guerilla Front Sendong.

Alias Allan revealed that he and a certain Esik buried the arms ache in the area, according to Viray.

The Guerilla Front Sendong, the last active guerrilla front of the NPA’s Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee, was dismantled after the last two remaining members, identified as alias Hill and alias Apyot, voluntarily surrendered in January 2024.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Western Mindanao Command, attributed the accomplishment to the collaborative efforts of the infantry and military intelligence units with support from the local government units and the community. (SunStar Zamboanga)