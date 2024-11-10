Troops uproot marijuana plants in remote village in Sulu

JOINT team of soldiers and policemen destroyed an undetermined worth of marijuana plants in a remote village in the province of Sulu, the military said Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) commander, said the marijuana plants were uncovered by his troops over the weekend in Buan village, Siasi, Sulu.

Dalumpines said the troops were conducting security patrol when they discovered the marijuana plants planted within a cassava plantation.

Dalumpines said they immediately coordinated with the police of Siasi led by Police Major Majindi to conduct proper documentation and further investigation.

He said the marijuana plants were uprooted and brought to the Siasi Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

The destruction of the marijuana is in line with the desire of Municipal Government to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs in the community. (SunStar Zamboanga)