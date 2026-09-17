Troops, village officials conduct community outreach services

SOLDIERS and barangay officials brought basic services closer to residents of Asin village, Panamao, Sulu through a community clean-up drive, feeding activity and free haircut service, the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (102Bde) said Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The 1102Bde said that the Barangay Government of Asin led the activities Thursday, September 17, in partnership with the 21st Infantry Battalion (21IB) and the 2nd Civil-Military Operations Company.

The 1102Bde said the outreach was part of the battalion’s continuing community visitation program aimed at strengthening coordination and cooperation among security forces, local governments and residents.

“Beyond providing immediate assistance, the activities sought to build trust and encourage community participation in efforts to maintain peace and security,” the 1102Bde said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the 21IB also continues to conduct community engagements, security patrols and checkpoints in various villages in the towns of Panamao and Kalingalan Caluang as part of its security operations.

The 1102Bde said the battalion sustains its presence and engagement with residents, reflecting its commitment to supporting local communities and maintaining a safe and peaceful environment in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)