Tupad to benefit 3K farmers, fisherfolks in Zamboanga City

SOME 3,000 local farmers, fisherfolks, and farm workers greatly affected by the El Niño phenomenon have been identified to benefit from the government’s Tulong Panghanap-Buhay sa Ating Disadvantage/Displaced Workers (Tupad) program.

Zamboanga City Agriculturist Arben Magdugo said Friday, March 29, 2024, those who were identified to benefit from Tupad were listed under the Registry System for Basic Sector in Agriculture (RSBSA).

Magdugo said they will work along agriculture production areas like cleaning irrigation canals and dams, as well as in rivers.

Magdugo said through Tupad, the farmers, fisherfolks, and farm workers can have alternative source of income, although temporary in nature, particularly those who were not able to plant due to the El Niño phenomenon.

He said that the identified beneficiaries will work in villages where their farm is located although they are not residents of the place.

Tupad is a program of the Department of Labor and Employment. It is a community-based package of assistance providing emergency employment. (SunStar Zamboanga)