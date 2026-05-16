Turtle freed, injured Brahminy Kite rescued in Zamboanga Sibugay town

A GREEN sea turtle was safely released back to its natural habitat three days after it was rescued from a fishnet, while an injured Brahminy kite is now under rehabilitation following a separate wildlife rescue in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Zamboanga Peninsula said Saturday, May 16, 2026, that the female turtle, after it was found to be in good health, was released back to the sea on Wednesday, May 13, in Malinao village, Mabuhay.

The turtle, tagged with serial numbers PH 0279 and PH 0278, measured 53 centimeters in curved carapace length and 47.7 centimeters in curved carapace width.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said that Emelita Tantiado, a concerned resident, voluntarily turned over the turtle on Sunday, May 10, to the Mabuhay Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro), which immediately coordinated with the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) of Imelda for proper assessment and handling.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the activity marked the third successful green sea turtle tagging and release conducted by CENRO-Imelda this year.

Meanwhile, a Brahminy kite found with minor wing injuries in Catipan village was surrendered by Elizafe Cantere to the Mabuhay Menro.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the raptor was later endorsed to CENRO-Imelda, where personnel found it still unable to fly properly.

“It was placed under rehabilitation until it regains its strength and ability to fly,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said that both conservation efforts were led by Forester William Palisoc with support from municipal environment personnel, biodiversity and enforcement teams, and the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula highlighted the important role of residents in protecting wildlife through the immediate reporting and turnover of rescued animals to authorities. (SunStar Zamboanga)