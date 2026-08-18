Two students killed in Ateneo Zamboanga shooting

TWO students, including the alleged gunman, were killed in a shooting incident at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University (AdZU) while classes were ongoing Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

In a radio interview, Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso confirmed that two male students were killed in the incident.

According to Olaso, the minor suspect entered the school carrying a high-powered firearm and a .45-caliber pistol.

“Based on the video, which police are still investigating, it appeared that he first attacked a teacher who was seated at a table. It seemed that he did not hit the teacher,” Olaso said in Tagalog.

“He then moved to another room, pulled out the .45-caliber pistol and shot a student there. The student fell and died. Two others were also injured before the minor suspect died by suicide,” he added.

Olaso also said the minor suspect was wearing a body-worn camera and livestreamed the shooting.

Police said one of the victims was a Grade 10 student while the suspect was a Grade 9 student of the same school.

Classes at AdZU have been suspended, and students have been picked up, Olaso said.

In a statement, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the concerned PNP unit was in close coordination with school authorities and other government agencies to ensure the safety and orderly movement of students, faculty members and school personnel.

Nartatez said the situation was under control and urged parents and guardians to remain calm.

“Authorities are currently establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident. The PNP will provide verified information as appropriate and appeal to the public to refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports, photos or videos that may cause unnecessary concern,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStarPhilippines)