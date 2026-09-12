Two wounded in Lamitan City gun attack

TWO men were wounded when unidentified gunmen aboard a motorcycle opened fire on Friday night, September 11, 2026, in Lamitan City, Basilan province, police said Saturday, September 12.

The victims were identified as Halid Mujanil, 32, a businessman and resident of Barangay Matibay, and Efren Custodio, a resident of Barangay Maganda.

Both were brought to Alano Hospital in Isabela City and were reported to be in stable condition.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 7:20 p.m. Friday, at Sitio Riverside, Barangay Matibay, Lamitan City.

Initial investigation showed that two unidentified suspects riding a motorcycle arrived at the area and allegedly fired at Mujanil. Custodio, who was passing by, was inadvertently hit by the gunfire.

The suspects immediately fled toward an undetermined direction, prompting Lamitan City police to launch a hot-pursuit operation and coordinate with neighboring municipalities and other police units for a dragnet operation.

Scene of the Crime Operations personnel recovered seven fired 9-mm cartridges and five fired .45-caliber cartridges at the scene.

Police have yet to establish the identities of the gunmen and the motive for the shooting.

Investigation and follow-up operations are ongoing.

Munjalil is the son-in-law of former Lamitan City Councilor Rima Hassan, who is vying for a seat in the Bangsamoro Parliamentary polls scheduled on Monday, September 13.

Custodio is an employee of Hassan. (SunStar Zamboanga)