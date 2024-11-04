Undas 2024 generally peaceful in Zamboanga Peninsula

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula has recorded a generally peaceful observance of Undas 2024, with zero-related incidents reported from October 31 to November 2, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninusla director, said they deployed 1,289 personnel to various cemeteries, memorial parks, and other significant sites to ensure public safety and maintain order during the important cultural observance.

In addition, 159 personnel from other agencies (soldiers, coast guard, and firemen) and 2,041 members of Advocacy Support Groups (village watchmen, Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams) were also deployed as supporting force during the Undas 2024 deployment.

Masauding said the deployment lasted until Monday, November 4, and may be extended depending on the assessment of the respective provincial or city director in the area.

He said a total of 257 Police Assistance Desks were also activated to provide immediate support and assistance to the public.

He extended his gratitude to the military, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, and other law enforcement counterparts, the Local Government Units, Force Multipliers, and the general public for their support in making Undas 2024 a safe and meaningful experience.

"Because of our teamwork and cooperation, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula has recorded zero-related incidents during the observance of Undas 2024. Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat," he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)