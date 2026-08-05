Undocumented Lawaan lumber seized in Zamboanga City

AUTHORITIES have seized around 2,000 board feet of undocumented Lawaan lumber during a maritime law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

The PCG said the illegally cut lumber were seized shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, at the shore of Rio Hondo village, Zamboanga City.

The PCG launched the maritime law enforcement operation after receiving intelligence information that a motorboat carrying undocumented Lawaan lumber had departed Basilan, and was bound for Rio Hondo, Zamboanga City.

"At around 8:30 p.m., Coast Guard personnel monitored the arrival of the motorboat and conducted an interdiction operation. Authorities apprehended the boat operator for profiling," the PCG said in a statement.

The PCG said the transport of undocumented forest products violates Philippine forestry laws, which require timber to be accompanied by valid transport documents and permits issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The requirements ensure that forest products come from legal sources and prevent illegal logging and the unlawful trade of timber.

The apprehended boat operator and seized lumber were brought to the Coast Guard Station-Zamboanga for inventory and further investigation.

The motorboat was left at its docking area for safety considerations after Coast Guard personnel found a hole in its hull. (SunStar Zamboanga)