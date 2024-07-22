Ungkaya Pukan declared as ASG-free

LOCAL officials of Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan province have turned over a 60-millimeter mortar to Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade (101Bde) commander, during the ceremonial declaration of the town as Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG)-free, the military said Monday, July 22, 2024.

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said the ceremony was held at the municipal hall grounds of Ungkaya Pukan in Bohe Pahu village on Saturday, July 20.

The ceremony was attended by the village chiefs of the town’s 12 villages and municipal councilor of Ungkaya Pukan headed by Mayor Jomar Maturan.

The Westmincom said the surrender of the crew-served weapon was facilitated by Lieutenant Colonel Michael Colanta, commanding officer of the Army’s 45th Infantry Battalion (45IB).

“We celebrate this momentous occasion, marking a new chapter of peace and development for Ungkaya Pukan. This achievement reflects the unwavering commitment of our security forces and the invaluable support of the local community,” Luzon said during the ceremonial declaration.

“Together, we have transformed challenges into opportunities for growth and stability,” Luzon added.

He said the declaration of Ungkaya Pukan as an ASG-Free municipality is a result of persistent and coordinated efforts by the security forces and the local government.

“It is a testament to the power of collaboration,” Luzon said.

The municipality of Ungkaya Pukan was formerly known as a haven of the ASG bandits.

Currently, the Westmincom said surrendered mortar was placed under the custody of 45IB for safekeeping and will be processed under the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Management Program and the Assistance of the Security, Peace, Integration and Recovery for Advancing Human Security in Barmm (Aspire) project.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, has commended everyone involved in the fruitful collaboration that led to the momentous event.

“My appreciation goes to 101Bde and the local government unit of Ungkaya Pukan for their relentless and collaborative efforts. May we all continue to purvey the message of peace and patriotism that is forever engraved in the hearts of public servants,” Gonzales said. (SunStar Zamboanga)