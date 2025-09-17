University exec wounded in gun attack

AN EXECUTIVE of a private university was wounded in a gun attack early Wednesday, September 17, 2025, in Zamboanga City, the police said.

Police Colonel Fidel Fortaleza Jr., Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, said the victim, Alfredo Solis Eustaquio, 33, was shot around 6:05 a.m. along Estrada Street in Tetuan village.

Eustaquio is the vice president of Unibersidad de Zamboanga (UZ), established in October 1948 by then Engineer Arturo Francisco Eustaquio, the victim's grandfather.

Fortaleza said Eustaquio was driving his vehicle on the way to a fitness gym when the suspects riding tandem on a motorcycle approached on the driver side and shot the victim once and sped off.

"Despite being wounded, the victim managed to drive himself to Zamboanga Doctors Hospital for immediate medical treatment," Fortaleza said.

He said the attending physician declared the victim on stable condition.

Eustaquio is the second UZ executive shot by motorcycle-riding gunmen.

The first was his uncle and then UZ president, Arturo Eustaquio III, who was killed on April 1, 2012.

He was shot to death outside his home in Maestra Vicenta Street, Sta. Maria village, Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)