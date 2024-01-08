PCG rescues 12 people off Zamboanga del Norte

TWELVE passengers of a motorboat in distress were rescued off the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported Monday, January 8, 2023.

The Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said the 12 passengers were rescued around 5 p.m. Sunday, January 7, in the waters of Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

The CGDSWM did not identify the rescued passengers except to say they consisted of eight adults, two children and two infants.

Investigation showed the rescued passengers were traveling to Rizal Shrine coming from Purok Langaman in Talisay village when their motorboat was damaged causing it to submerge.

The CGDSWM said the rescue passengers were turned over to the Dapitan City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office for further assistance.

They were rescued by personnel of the Zamboanga del Norte Coast Guard Station in coordination with the city government of Dapitan. (SunStar Zamboanga)