Untitled Jul 12, 2024 08:45 pm

THE 11th Infantry Division (ID) has installed a seasoned officer as the new commandant of the 11th Division Training School (DTS) in the province of Sulu, the military said Friday, July 12.

Installed as the new commandant of 11DTS is Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines who replaed Colonel Eugenio Baquiran.

Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, 11ID and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion commander, officiated the change of command ceremony at the 11DTS at Camp Bud Datu in Tabbak village, Indanan, Sulu on Wednesday, July 10.

Patrimonio awarded Baquiran the Military Merit Medal and a Plaque of Recognition in recognition of his invaluable services and untiring efforts as the commandant of 11DTS.

Baquiran expressed his gratitude to Patrimonio for the trust and confidence given him to lead the 11DTS.

“Your support has been instrumental in helping me overcome the challenges and obstacles during my tenure,” Baquiran said.

Dalumpines also expressed gratitude to Patrimonio for his trust and confidence in allowing him to serve as the 11DTS commandant.

“The significant responsibility entrusted to me reflects my capability to manage this esteemed unit to the best of my abilities. Rest assured that I will guide this unit to greater heights,” Dalumpines said.

Patrimonio praised Baquiran for his excellent leadership and urged Dalumpines to build on Baquiran's achievements. (SunStar Zamboanga)