‘Untouchable’ drug suspect arrested

AUTHORITIES have arrested an “untouchable” suspect in an anti-drug operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, an official said Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Jury Rocamora, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Sibugay chief, identified the arrested suspect as Reuel Cabaylo, a resident of Imelda town.

Rocamora said Cabaylo was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 2:27 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, in Poblacion village, Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay.

He said seized from the suspect were two grams of suspected shabu packed in 11 heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P13,600, 13 pieces of boodle money used in the buy-bust operation, an opened-end transparent plastic sachet, a silver cigarette foil, and a cellular phone.

He said the suspect was detained and charges for violation of Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against him.

He said the suspect was arrested by PDEA agents with the support of the Imelda Municipal Police Station, 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company and 44th Infantry Battalion. <b>(SunStar Zamboanga)</b>