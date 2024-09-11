US Marine Corps commander vows to continuously support Westmincom

LIEUTENANT General William Gonzales, commander of Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), expressed gratitude to the United States (U.S.) Marine Corps for the continued support to the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Westmincom in addressing the challenges in its area of operations.

Gonzales relayed the message of gratitude to General Eric Smith, commandant of the US Marine Corps, who visited Westmincom’s headquarters at Camp Navarro in Calarian, Zamboanga City on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Gonzales said Westmincom recognizes the importance of sustaining the momentum of bilateral cooperation and enduring partnership and alliance between the Philippines and the United States of America.

Smith, on the other hand, vowed to continuously support Westmincom, through the conduct of joint trainings and other related activities.

The Westmincom said the visit of Smith is a reaffirmation of the shared commitment of the Philippine and US military forces to strengthen defense cooperation and sustain robust alliance.

Gonzales together with Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamolila, Jr., commander of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao and Joint Task Force Poseidon, Brigadier General Aldrin Annani, Westmincom Deputy Commander for External Defense Operations, and the command staff, warmly welcomed Smith at the Laong Laan Hall of Westmincom headquarters.

Smith expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome extended to him during his visit to Camp Navarro. (SunStar Zamboanga)