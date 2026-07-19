Vessel carrying relief aid rescued off Sulu

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) successfully rescued a distressed wooden hulled vessel carrying relief goods off Pandami, Sulu, an official said Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Commander Al-Hafidz Bih, Coast Guard Station (CGS)-Western Sulu commander, said the vessel, M/L Super Inn, was rescued Saturday, July 18, in the vicinity waters of Tiyumbal Island, Pandami.

Bih said the personnel of the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS)-Siasi launched search and rescue operation after they received a distressed call from Almujib Asula, skipper of M/L Super Inn, informing authorities that the vessel had experienced an engine failure.

The vessel was traveling from the town of Maimbung town to the island municipality of Pandami when its engine malfunctioned.

M/L Super Inn was transporting approximately 1,900 sacks of rice intended as relief assistance for the Municipality of Pandami.

Asula dropped anchor while awaiting assistance to prevent the vessel from running aground and listing due to strong sea currents.

The search and rescue team coordinated with the owner of another vessel, M/L Fatima Sharifa-1, to assist in towing M/L Super Inn.

The M/L Super Inn was safely towed to its destination, the island town of Pandami, Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)