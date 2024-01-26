Village councils urged to organize animal catchers

THE Office of the City Veterinarian (OCVet) has enjoined the village councils to organize their respective animal catchers for training on humane catching of stray animals, especially dogs.

Dr. Mario Arriola, OCVet chief, made the call after a herd of goats was found dead on two separate occasions this month in Buenavista village, east of Zamboanga City.

The first incident occurred last January 9, wherein 14 goats were discovered dead with bite wounds in the neck, while female goats called “nannies” had their abdomens exposed and the fetus gone missing.

A similar incident was reported on January 16 in the same village, where nine goats were killed and the owner had claimed to have seen four dogs attacking the herd.

Arriola said both incidents were perpetrated by abandoned dogs becoming feral when they go hungry.

“They roam around in packs in search of food, and small animals like goats and sheep are vulnerable preys,” Arriola said.

He noted the goat farms didn’t have good animal husbandry practices, and the village of Buenavista has not activated animal catchers.

The office of Arriola had coordinated with the police and the Department of Agriculture for the possible humane execution of feral dogs in Buenavista village. (SunStar Zamboanga)