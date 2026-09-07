Zamboanga

Village exec, 2 others unscathed; 1 wounded in gun attack

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A VILLAGE official and two others escaped unscathed while another was wounded in a gun attack in the province of Basilan, the police said Monday, September 7, 2026.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janz Vladimir Hilarion, Lamitan City police station officer-in-charge, identified the unscathed village official as Alvin Aransail, 39, the village chairperson of Sabong, Lamitan City, Basilan province.

The other two unscathed individuals are identified as Nurhudin Aransail, 25, a Civilian Volunteer Organization member, and Ramil Eramie Jajuli, 26, a Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team member.

Wounded was Antonio Escotu. He was rushed to the Lamitan District Hospital.

Hilarion said the incident happened around 9:45 a.m. Monday, September 7, along the highway in Sabong village, Lamitan City.

Hilarion said the village official was seated inside a waiting shed with three other individuals when two masked men aboard a motorcycle arrived and opened fire.

He said the gunmen fled towards downtown Lamitan City after the attack and reportedly proceeded in the direction of a neighboring municipality.

He said recovered at the crime scene were five empty shells .9-mm pistol and one empty shell of a caliber .45 pistol.

He said they have yet to determine the motive of the incident, as investigation continues to identify, locate and arrest the two perpetrators. (SunStar Zamboanga)

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