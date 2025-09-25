Village exec, another person arrested in anti-drug stings

TWO people, including a village official, were arrested while around P306,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in separate anti-drug operations in Tawi-Tawi and Lanao del Sur, officials said Thursday, September 25, 2025.

The arrested suspects were only identified through their aliases as Wads, 43, a village official, and Jover, of legal age.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm), said Wads was arrested in a buy-bust around 4 p.m. Wednesday, September 24, in Tangngah village, Tandubas, Tawi-Tawi.

"Wads was apprehended after selling a sachet of suspected shabu to an undercover agent during the sting operation," Castro said in his report.

Seized from Wads were 20 grams of shabu packed in four plastic sachets worth P136,000, various drug paraphernalia, mobile phones, identification cards, wallets, a coin purse, and buy-bust money.

He said Wads, a councilor in Tangngah village, is included in the regional target list of PDEA-Barmm.

Wads will be charged with violation of Sections 5, 12, and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The buy-bust was launched by PDEA operatives with the support of the police forces.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, said Jover was arrested in an anti-drug operation on Tuesday, September 23, in East Kilikili village, Wao, Lanao del Sur.

"He is currently detained at the Wao Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition," De Guzman said in his report.

Seized from Jover were 25 grams of shabu worth P170,000.

De Guzman commended the efforts of the operating units and reaffirmed Pro-Bar's commitment to intensifying its anti-illegal drug campaign.

He also acknowledged the local community for their vigilance and cooperation, which contributed significantly to the operation's success. (SunStar Zamboanga)