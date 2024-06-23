Village exec killed in anti-gun running operation

AUTHORITIES have seized several high-powered firearms in an anti-gun running operation that saw the death of a village official after a shootout in Lanao del Sur, the police said Sunday, June 23.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (CIDG-Barmm) identified the slain village official as Billy Jack Ogca, chairman of Barangay Poblacion, Balabagan, Lanao del Sur.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ariel Huesca, CIDG-Barmm chief, said Ogca was wounded as he and his companions traded shots with CIDG operatives during the buy-bust operation around 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at a gasoline station in Upper Itil village, Balabahan, Lanao del Sur.

Huesca said Ogca expired while being treated at a hospital.

He said that five other companions of Ogca, including a woman, managed to escape.

Huesca said the shootout broke out when the suspects opened fire after sensing that they were transacting the sale of firearms with policemen.

He said recovered from the possession of Ogca was a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition.

Also recovered at the clash site were a pick-up truck, three M-16 rifles, one M-14 rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, hundreds of assorted ammunition, identification cards, and P500,000 boodle marked money.

He said the anti-gun running drive was launched with the support of Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office (LDSPPO) headed by Police Colonel Robert Daculan, LDSPPO director. (SunStar Zamboanga)