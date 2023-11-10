Village in Barmm’s SGA gets P20-M school building

THE Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim (MBHTE-Barmm) has completed the construction of a P20 million two-storey school building in one of the villages in the Special Geographical Area (SGA) in Barmm.

MBHTE Deputy Minister Haron Meling said in a statement Friday, November 10, that the school building was constructed in Kibayao National High School in Carmen, North Cotabato.

Kibayao is a villages about eight kilometers west of the town proper of Carmen, a first-class municipality in North Cotabato province. The village was carved out of the province through a plebiscite in 2019.

Abohasim Guiamad, 20, the incumbent president of the school’s Supreme Student Government, said they were delighted to have a new school building.

Guiamad said prior to the provision of the new building, crowded classrooms with others even standing during classes were normal scenes and it became more difficult during the rainy season due to oozing water from the roof.

“Because of the new building, we no longer have to experience those things, hence, we thank the Bangsamoro government for providing our school with this facility,” he said.

Meling said that improving the access to quality and holistic education through the strengthening of the education system is among the top priorities of Barmm Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim.

“I call on everyone to please take care of the building as it would mold the dreams of our young people,” Meling said.

The new school building was inaugurated and turned over last week and witnessed by SGA Development Authority Administrator Butch Malang, SGA Schools Division Superintendent Edgar Sumapal, and MBHTE officials. (SunStar Zamboanga)