Village official, 2 others arrested in anti-drug operations

THREE suspects, including a village official, were arrested while some P190,400 worth of illegal drugs was seized in anti-drug operations in Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), officials said Monday, October 28, 2024.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested village official as Rey Baluma Cadungog, 53, a barangay councillor in South Mapang village, Rizal, Zamboanga del Norte.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said Cadungog was arrested in a buy-bust operation launched by joint PDEA and police team around 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, in Barangay South Mapang, Rizal.

“Cadungog was arrested when he sold a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet of suspected shabu to a PDEA agent who posed as buyer,” Gadaoni-Tosoc said.

She said seized from Cadungog were some two grams of suspected shabu worth P13,600, a coin purse, tissue, P50 cash as part of the proceed in selling illegal drugs, a cellular phone, and buy-bust money.

She said Cadungog was detained and will be charged for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the other two arrested suspects as alias Madam Taba and alias Ali.

Daculan said Taba and Ali were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, October 26, in Barangay Lumbac Kialdan, Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

Daculan said seized from the possession of the two arrested suspects were some 26 grams of suspected shabu packed in three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P176,800, a weighing scale, a transparent plastic container, P500 marked money, and two identification cards.

He said the two suspects were placed under the custody of Marantao Municipal Police Station in preparation for the filing of case against them for violation the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)