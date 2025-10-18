Village official injured in Basilan gun attack

A VILLAGE official survived after being slightly injured in a gun attack in Basilan province, police said Saturday, October 18, 2025.

The Basilan Police Provincial Office (BPPO) identified the victim as Alkarim Muddalan, 30, a councilor of Parangbasak village in Lamitan City.

Police said the incident happened around 8 a.m. Saturday in Parangbasak village, Lamitan City.

Investigation showed that Muddalan and his father, Juddihal, were tending their family-owned bakery when one of two men riding a motorcycle shot him. The suspects stopped in front of the establishment before opening fire.

Juddihal, 68, the village chief of Parangbasak, was unharmed.

The BPPO said the suspects fled toward the nearby village of Baimbing.

Police recovered the suspects’ motorcycle, which had no license plate, in Baimbing village during a follow-up operation.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the identities of the suspects. (SunStar Zamboanga)