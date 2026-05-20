Village official killed in Zamboanga City

A VILLAGE official was killed in a gun attack allegedly perpetrated by his own son-in-law in Zamboanga City, the police said Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Police Captain Adzhar Omar, chief of the Zamboanga City Police Station 2 (ZCPS2), identified the fatality as Warlito Salvador, 57, a councilor in Quiniput village, 44.5 kilometers east of Zamboanga City hall.

Salvador died instantaneously from a bullet wound in the head.

Omar identified the suspect as Alvin Francisco, 36, who was arrested in a hot pursuit operation few minutes after the incident.

Omar said the incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday at the residence of Salvador in Sitio Calanasan, Quiniput village, Zamboanga City.

The incident happened just after the conduct of a barrio disco since it is the feast day Wednesday of Quiniput village.

Investigation disclosed the victim was inside his residence having a drinking session together with his friend when the suspect arrived and allegedly shot the victim in the head with a handgun.

An empty shell of a caliber .45 pistol was recovered at the crime scene.

Omar said investigation further revealed that the incident stemmed from a personal grudge between the victim and the suspect as few days before the incident had a heated altercation. (SunStar Zamboanga)