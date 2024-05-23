Village official nabbed for illegal gun possession

LAWMEN have arrested a village official for illegal possession of firearms and accessories as the government continue its campaign to eradicate all unlicensed guns in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Arrested was Carmelito Matiag Anoy, 52, a councilor in Kauswagan village, Sergio Omeña, Zamboanga del Norte, according to Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director.

Masauding said Anoy was arrested by policemen in a search warrant operation around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in Kauswagan village, Sergio Osmeña town.

He said the operatives seized from Anoy an unlicensed caliber .45 pistol, a magazine assembly and eight ammunitions for caliber .45 pistol, a holster, two magazine assembly for M-14 rifle, and a camouflage bandolier.

“The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula is fully committed to the eradication of all illegal firearms in Zamboanga Peninsula region. Our dedication is channelled towards the disruption of the supply chain associated with these illicit firearms,” Masauding said.

“Isa ito sa mga crucial steps upang mabawasan at maiwasan ang shooting incidents sa Zamboanga Peninsula. Magtulong-tulong po tayo para mapanatili ang kapayapaan sa ating komunidad (This is one of the crucial steps to reduce and prevent shooting incidents in Zamboanga Peninsula. Let's help each other to maintain peace in our community),” he added.

Masauding said the search was made by virtue of search warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 9 in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte, dated May 21, 2024, for violation of Republic Act 10591 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The arrested village official and confiscated items were brought to CIDG-Zamboanga del Norte Field Unit for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)