Village official nabbed, seized over P100,000 shabu

AUTHORITIES have arrested a village official and seized some P115,600 worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Friday, April 26, 2024.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA regional director, identified the arrested village official as Bena Luminza Edris, 38, a councilor in Bulaan village, Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said Edris was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of search warrant around 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 25, in Purok 5 in Bulaan village, Buug.

However, Gadaoni-Tosoc said that Edris’ cohort, Omar Mohammad Edris, 37, eluded arrest as he fled upon sensing the presence of lawmen.

She said seized from the residence of Edris were some 17 grams of suspected shabu packed in 15 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P115,600 and several illegal drug paraphernalia.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said cases for violations of Sections 11 and 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165 will be filed against the suspects. (SunStar Zamboanga)