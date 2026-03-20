Vinta Market takes center stage as SM City Zamboanga open doors

THE vibrant spirit of local entrepreneurship and culture took center stage with the unveiling of Vinta Market as SM City Zamboanga opened its doors on Friday, March 20.

The Vinta Market is a joint undertaking of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Zamboanga Peninsula and SM City Zamboanga for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) program.

It is a colorful marketplace dedicated to supporting MSMEs from across the Zamboanga Peninsula.

The Vinta Market brings together 20 local and regional MSMEs, showcasing proudly regional products ranging from handcrafted items and artisanal goods to local delicacies, fashion pieces, and unique souvenirs.

“Inspired by the iconic vinta, the traditional sailboat known for its vibrant sails and deep cultural roots in Mindanao, the Vinta Market reflects the same spirit of color, movement, and community,” SM City Zamboanga said in a statement.

“The marketplace brings together passionate entrepreneurs and skilled artisans, offering a lively and meaningful experience rooted in local culture,” it added.

During the launch event, SM Supermalls executives, DTI officials, and partner stakeholders joined entrepreneurs and guests in celebrating the opening of the marketplace—highlighting a shared commitment to empower local businesses and provide them with greater market opportunities.

DTI Zamboanga Peninsula Director Al-Zamir Lipae said the MSMEs can proudly showcase their products through the Vinta Market.

“More than just a retail destination, Vinta Market serves as a growth platform for MSMEs, enabling them to expand their reach, and strengthen their brand presence directly to the public,” Lipae said.

Visitors explored booths filled with proudly local products—each representing stories of craftsmanship, passion, and perseverance.

The launch of Vinta Market stands as one of the highlights of the opening of SM City Zamboanga, the 8th mall in Mindanao and 90th nationwide. (SunStar Zamboanga)