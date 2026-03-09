Visit of US Marines to JTF-Orion a courtesy, coordination engagement

THE Sulu-based 11th Infantry Division (11ID) clarified the recent visit of representatives from a United States Marine Special Operations unit to the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion headquarters as a courtesy and coordination engagement between long-standing security partners.

The 11ID issued the clarification following comments on a social media platform that the US is eyeing to establish a military base in the province of Sulu.

“There is no plan to establish a US military base in Sulu,” the 11ID emphasized in a statement Sunday, March 8, citing that security operations in the province remain under the full authority of the Philippine military.

“The engagement focused on professional dialogue and cooperation on security matters, aimed at strengthening our collective ability to maintain peace and stability,” the 11ID added.

The Marine Special Operations Company–Philippines (MSOC-P), a unit under the United States Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC), led by Major Benjamin Ryan, paid a courtesy call on Peña on Friday, March 6, at Camp General Teodulfo Bautista in Bubus village, Jolo, Sulu.

The 11ID said the visit provided an opportunity to strengthen coordination and reinforce the partnership between MSOC-P and the 11ID, reflecting the continuing collaboration between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the United States in promoting peace and security.

The 11ID said that during the meeting, both leaders—Peña and Ryan—discussed ongoing security efforts and areas of cooperation aimed at sustaining stability, supporting local communities, and enhancing defense collaboration.

Peña expressed his appreciation for the continued support of MSOC-P, emphasizing the importance of strong partnerships among allied forces in maintaining peace and security gains.

“The engagement reaffirmed the shared commitment of both units to work together in sustaining peace and supporting development efforts,” the 11ID said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Army remains firmly committed to protecting the sovereignty of the Philippines and the welfare of the people of Sulu.

The 11ID recognized the deep historical experiences of the Tausug people and assured the public that all engagements are conducted with respect for the communities, laws, and national sovereignty.

The 11ID said the command continues to work closely with local government units, community leaders, and partner agencies to sustain peace, security, and development across Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)