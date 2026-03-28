Voluntary firearm handovers in 2 Sulu towns reinforce peace campaign

FIVE assorted firearms were voluntarily handed over by civilians in the towns of Luuk and Panamao, reflecting the growing confidence of communities in government-led peace initiatives and reinforcing the campaign for Gun-Free and Peace-Centered Communities across the province of Sulu, officials said Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Borras, 21st Infantry Battalion commander, said that troops from his unit facilitated the voluntary handover of three firearms in Panamao, Sulu, consisting of two M1 Garand rifles and one caliber .45 pistol from civilians on Friday, March 27.

Borras noted the successful turnover was made possible through the initiative of Banday Village Chairperson Benhar Abdulmaid, Kan-Asaali Village Chairperson Abdurauf Sawadjaan, and Bud Seit Village Chairperson Rasilkhan Sajad, in coordination with their respective village councils and the Panamao Municipal Police Station.

Borras emphasized the vital role of local leaders in advancing peace efforts.

Lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes, commander of the 101st Infantry Battalion, shared that troops from his unit, together with personnel from the Luuk Municipal Police Station, facilitated the turnover of one M1 Garand rifle and one caliber .45 pistol, also Friday, March 27, in Tulayan Island, Luuk, Sulu.

The turnover of the firearms was facilitated through the initiative of Hadja Karfaisa Omar, Tulayan village chairperson.

Mantes emphasized that this development resulted from sustained coordination among the Philippine Army, Philippine National Police, and Local Government Unit in support of the municipality’s push toward becoming a Gun-Free and Peace-Centered Community.

He added that such efforts sustain the momentum of peace initiatives and inspire more individuals to support a conflict-free community.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102nd Infantry Brigade commander, underscored that these developments highlight the effectiveness of localized peace engagements and the strengthened partnership among the military, police, LGUs, and communities.

Delos Santos said each firearm handed over contributes significantly to reducing threats and promoting a more secure environment.

Meanwhile, Major General Leonardo Peña, Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion and the 11th Infantry Division commander, commended the troops and partner stakeholders for their continued commitment to peacebuilding efforts.

Peña said that voluntary disarmament plays a crucial role in preventing violence and fostering long-term stability, adding that lasting peace can only be achieved through unified action. (SunStar Zamboanga)