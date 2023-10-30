Voter killed, another wounded in Basilan town

A VOTER was killed while another was wounded in a gun attack at a voting precinct in Basilan province, the police reported Monday, October 30, 2023.

The Basilan police said the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, October 30, at the Badja Elementary School, Tipo-Tipo, Basilan.

The police identified the fatality as Nasri Uddin while the wounded victim was not immediately identified.

Investigation showed the victims were queuing to cast their votes when unidentified gunmen opened fire hitting them.

The Basilan police are conducting an in-depth probe to determine the identities of the suspects behind the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)