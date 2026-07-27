'Walang Gutom Kitchen' in Zamboanga City serves over 1,000 individuals

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced that the agency’s Walang Gutom Kitchen (WGK) in Zamboanga City has already served a total of 1,626 individuals since it was established on June 29, 2026.

Jamaica Dollete, WGK focal person, said in a statement Monday, July 27, that the WGK is a place where the hungry can eat for free.

The WGK operates as a community-based food banks that provide free and nutritious food daily to both identified beneficiaries and walk-in clients experiencing involuntary hunger.

“The kitchen serves free breakfast and lunch,” Dollete said in a statement.

She said the DSWD’s WGK, which is located in Tetuan village, Zamboanga City, is accepting volunteers to serve in the kitchen.

“We encourage our fellow residents here in Zamboanga to volunteer in our kitchen so we can extend our services to those in need, and to become part of our advocacy to combat the hunger experienced by some of our fellow citizens,” she added.

Dollete said the WGK is accepting donations such as ingredients commonly used in the preparation of Filipino meals.

The WGK is also receiving donations in kind from establishments, private individuals and group which are essentials for the continuous operation of the kitchen.

The food that was being served to the public for lunch was rice, fish, soup, dessert, and fruit.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the opening of the WGK in Zamboanga City, expanding the government's flagship anti-hunger program as part of efforts to ensure that no Filipino goes hungry.

The WGK in Zamboanga City is the first in Mindanao and the third in the entire country. The other two are in Pasay City and Cebu City. (SunStar Zamboanga)