Wanted person yields unlicensed gun, drugs

AUTHORITIES have seized a high-powered firearm and illegal drugs from a wanted person they arrested in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Sur, the police said Monday, July 15, 2024.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur del Sur police director, identified the arrested person as Alias Keding.

Daculan said Keding was arrested in a law enforcement operation around 4:10 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in Campong Inudaran village, Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

Keding has a pending warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail and has been listed as the number two most wanted person in Marantao, Lanao del Sur.

Recovered from Keding's possession were an Uzi sub machinegun with ammunition, and 1.5 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P10,200.

Daculan said they are preparing all the needed documents for the filing of cases against Keding for illegal possession of firearms and for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said Keding was placed under the custody of the police in Marantao, Lanao del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)