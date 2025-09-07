Welfare program for militiamen launched in Zamboanga del Sur

THE Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) has launched a welfare program for militiamen in Zamboanga del Sur to ensure their well-being as they serve on the frontlines of national defense, a military official said Sunday, September 7, 2025.

Dubbed the “Better Life Program for CAA,” the initiative was launched Saturday in Bayog, Zamboanga del Sur, as the pilot area, according to Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Vargas Jr., commander of the 53IB.

CAA stands for Cafgu Active Auxiliary, also known as militiamen, who serve as territorial security forces and are deployed in remote areas alongside military cadre.

Vargas said the program, launched in close collaboration with various local government agencies, aims to enhance the welfare of militiamen and their families by providing comprehensive social and health services.

During the launch at the headquarters of the 53IB’s Bravo Company in Dipili village, Bayog, services and assistance included the distribution of 100 sacks of rice (25 kilos each), 100 hygiene kits, 100 food packs, and 100 packed lunches.

Health services provided included 59 medical consultations with vital signs monitoring, free medicines for 59 individuals, 20 free human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) tests, and free haircuts for 20 others.

Vargas said the Better Life Program is not just about giving aid but also about providing hope, dignity, and recognition to those who have dedicated their lives to supporting peace and security in communities.

He added that the launch marked a significant milestone in the continuing collaboration between the military and local government in delivering essential services to grassroots communities.

The activity was also participated in by key stakeholders and community leaders, including medical professionals. (SunStar Zamboanga)