Western Mindanao Command celebrates 19th anniversary

PHILIPPINE Army Chief Lieutenant General Antonio Nafarrete has urged every soldier assigned with the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) to remain steadfast in upholding Westmincom’s vision of a strong and safer tomorrow.

Nafarrete made the call on Thursday, August 28, 2025, as he commended Westmincom for nearly two decades of steadfast service, citing it vital role in protecting communities, and ensuring stability across the region.

The Westmincom celebrated its 19th founding anniversary Thursday with Nafarrete as the guest speaker. Before assuming as the 67th Army chief, Nafarrete served as the 19th Westmincom chief.

The celebration opened with a solemn wreath laying ceremony at the Dambana ng Kagitingan in honor of the fallen heroes who offered their lives in service to the nation.

The fitting tribute highlighted the selfless dedication of the men and women of Westmincom who continue to safeguard peace and security in Western Mindanao.

“The legacy of Westmincom is not only built on its military triumphs but also on its enduring commitment to nation-building, unity, and resilience,” Nafarrete said.

Brigadier General Romulo Quemado II, acting commander of Westmincom, recognized the sacrifices and hard work of the Command’s personnel while encouraging them to carry forward Westmincom’s mission with renewed vigor.

Quemado said the anniversary is not only a celebration of accomplishments but also a reminder of the collective responsibility to protect and serve the people of Western Mindanao.

Brigadier General Aldrin Annani, Westmincom’s Deputy Commander for External Defense Operations, expressed his pride and confidence in the men and women of Westmincom, recognizing their indispensable contributions to peace and security in the region.

One of the program’s highlights was the awarding of Plaques of Recognition to outstanding officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian human resources who exemplified excellence in service and contributed significantly to the Command’s operational success.

The recognition underscored Westmincom’s commitment to honor and reward dedication, professionalism, and sacrifice.

An audio-visual presentation featured the remarkable journey of Westmincom, tracing its milestones and highlighting its efforts in dismantling rebel groups, curbing loose firearms, and reintegrating former rebels into society.

The anniversary celebration was attended by Joint Task Force (JTF) Commanders, brigade commanders, commanders of component units, as well as organic personnel of Westmincom.

This year’s anniversary celebration is anchored on the theme “One Command, One Vision: WestMinCom @19 – Towards a Stronger and Safer Tomorrow.” (SunStar Zamboanga)