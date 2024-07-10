Westmincom activates Joint Task Force-Poseidon

THE military’s Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) has activated the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Poseidon on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, to boost maritime and territorial defense operations in its the area of responsibility.

The JTF-Poseidon will be operating in the entire maritime area of Westmincom, which include the southern maritime border of the Philippines.

“The activation of JTF-Poseidon is not merely a symbolic gesture; it represents a tangible commitment to action,” Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, said.

“We are prepared to deploy our assets, leverage our intelligence, and coordinate our efforts with unwavering determination to achieve our objectives,” Gonzales added.

Westmincom has designated Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamolila, current chief of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM), as the JTF-Poseidon commander.

The main objectives of the JTF-Poseidon are the following: to protect Western Mindanao's borders from external threats and defend our territory, ensure internal security by conducting operations against lawless elements at sea and in Tawi-Tawi and support other government agencies by conducting operations targeting illegal activities such as smuggling, piracy, and human trafficking.

Westmincom has deactivated the JTF-Tawi-Tawi during the activation of JTF-Poseidon and incorporated its forces to the new unit.

Secretary Andres Centino, presidential assistant for maritime concerns, said he will request the Philippine Coast Guard and Armed Forces of the Philippines to assign more vessels to Westmincom for the use of the JTF-Poseidon.

Centino, guest speaker during the activation ceremony, noted there are two critical sea lanes—Sibutu passage in Tawi-Tawi and Basilan Strait—in the area of jurisdiction of Westmincom.

He said that there is a daily average 50 vessels, both domestic and foreign, transiting in Sibutu passage alone, which is a large number of vessel to monitor.

Centino said the JTF-Poseidon should work in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies like the Philippine National Police Maritime Group and other agencies that maintain vessel.

“Our lack of equipment should not be a hindrance but rather it should motivate us to work closely together,” Centino said.

The JTF-Poseidon will be organized into groups, each given specific task: maritime patrol, territorial and coastal defense, air operations and intelligence. (SunStar Zamboanga)