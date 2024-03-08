Westmincom chief commends dedication of reserve officer

LIEUTENANT General William Gonzales, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief, has commended Lieutenant Ronnie Liang for his dedicated service as a reserve officer.

Gonzales expressed his appreciation for Liang's support to the organization through the content the latter creates and posts on social media platforms showcasing the transformations of the different battle-stricken communities in the Westmincom area of operations.

Gonzales noted that Liang, a singer, licensed pilot, and army reservist, never failed to offer his free service whenever needed.

As a peace advocate, Liang regularly does his duty as a celebrity reservist.

Liang is under the 16th Regional Community Defense Group led by Colonel Markton Abo.

Liang paid a courtesy call to Gonzales at Camp Basilio Navarro that houses the Westmincom headquarters in Zamboanga City on Wednesday, March 6.

Gonzales, together with Brigadier General Aldrin Annano, Westmincom's deputy commander, and Captain Edwin Ello, assistant chief of Unified Command Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs, received the distinguished visitor at Gonzales' office at Camp Navarro. (SunStar Zamboanga)