Westmincom commander inspires frontline troops

THE 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade, 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division, Philippine Army, proudly and warmly welcomed Lieutenant General Donald M. Gumiran, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), during his command visit to the brigade headquarters on Friday, June 26, 2026, in Bud Bayug, Barangay Samak, Talipao, Sulu.

The visit marked more than routine inspection, it was a powerful affirmation of Westmincom's unwavering commitment to its frontline troops and its enduring vision of achieving lasting peace, security, and development across Western Mindanao.

It reflected the command's dedication to leading from the front, strengthening operational excellence, and fostering unity among the men and women entrusted with safeguarding the nation's southern frontier.

Upon his arrival, Gumiran was accorded military honors and warmly received by the Brigade Commander, Officers, Enlisted Personnel, and Civilian Human Resources.

The visit commenced with an operational briefing highlighting the brigade's accomplishments, current security landscape, and continuing efforts to sustain peace and protect the communities of Sulu.

Addressing the troops, Gumiran delivered an inspiring message that resonated deeply with the soldiers. He commended the unwavering courage, discipline, and professionalism demonstrated by the personnel of the 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade in carrying out their mission under challenging conditions.

He emphasized that every achievement in preserving peace is a testament to the sacrifices and steadfast commitment of every soldier serving in the field.

He further challenged the troops to remain resilient, mission-focused, and united in purpose, reminding them that their service extends beyond military operations, it serves as a beacon of hope for communities aspiring to live in peace and security.

He encouraged every soldier to continue embodying integrity, honor, and selfless service while strengthening partnerships with local government units, stakeholders, and the people they serve.

The command visit significantly boosted the morale of the brigade's personnel, reaffirming the Western Mindanao Command's steadfast support for soldiers on the frontlines.

It also reinforced the shared commitment of Westmincom and the 1103rd Infantry Brigade to sustain the gains of peace, uphold operational excellence, and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

As the 1103rd Infantry Brigade continues to fulfill its mandate under the guidance of the Western Mindanao Command and the 11th Infantry Division, it remains resolute in its mission to protect the people, preserve peace, and secure a safer and more prosperous future for the people of Sulu and the rest of Western Mindanao.

“Strong leadership inspires stronger soldiers, and united with the people, we move closer to a peaceful and progressive Sulu.” (PR)