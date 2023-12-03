Westmincom commends NFWM troops

LIEUTENANT General William Gonzales, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), commended the officers, enlisted personnel and civilian human resources of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) for their contributions to the overall accomplishment of Westmincom.

Gonzales made the commendation during his visit to Naval Station Romulo Espladon that houses the NFWM headquarters in Calarian on Friday, December 1.

Gonzales also emphasized the crucial role of the navy and marine troops in sustaining peace and stability in Western Mindanao, particularly in the island provinces and maritime domain.

“You are all doing a good job. Congratulations, and maintain the same zeal as we continue to adapt to changes in our operating environment,” Gonzales said the NFWM troops.

“Rest assured that I will always support you in all your endeavors. I am confident that I have the full support of Team NFWM in the accomplishment of the Westmincom’s and Armed Forces of the Philippines’ missions,” Gonzales added.

During his visit, Rear Admiral Donn Anthony Miraflor, NFWM commander, briefed Gonzales on the recent accomplishments and current thrusts of the sole naval component of Westmincom.

During his visit to NFWM, Gonzales was accompanied by Colonel Wendell Basat, assistant chief of Unified Command Staff for Civil-Military Operations, and other officers. (SunStar Zamboanga)