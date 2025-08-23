Westmincom conducts civic action in Zamboanga City coastal village

THE Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) conducted civic action activities on Saturday, August 23, benefiting hundreds of residents in Mariki, a coastal village in Zamboanga City.

The civic action forms part of the activities for Westmincom’s upcoming 19th founding anniversary on August 28.

The series of medical and community services rendered to the residents of Mariki village included general medical consultations, dental services, minor surgical procedures, and eye checkups, along with the distribution of free prescription eyeglasses.

Food packs and school supplies were also distributed to identified beneficiaries.

In his message, Brigadier General Romulo Quemado II, acting commander of Westmincom, underscored the Command’s commitment to serving not only through its defense mandate but also by actively engaging in community development initiatives.

The unveiling of the renovated stage at Mariki Elementary School highlighted the civic action activities.

“This simple yet meaningful project is a symbol of our continued partnership with the people of Zamboanga City,” Quemado said as he led the unveiling of the renovated stage project.

“By working hand in hand with our stakeholders, we are able to bring services closer to the community, strengthen trust, and foster peace and development,” Quemado added.

The renovation project was realized with financial support from Senator Rafael “Raffy” Tulfo, and manpower and technical support from the 54th Engineer Brigade headed by Brigadier General Darwin Hernandez.

Hernandez said it took them one month to finish the project with the support of all concerned stakeholders.

“I hope the renovated stage will serve as a venue where students can showcase their talents and will also serve as a space to celebrate and commemorate special occasions for the Mariki community,” Tulfo said in a video message.

Both Mariki Village Chairperson Nickson Muksan and School Head Teacher Amina Lumandong expressed their heartfelt appreciation to all those who, in one way or another, contributed to the realization of the project.

“As Westmincom marks its 19th year, we dedicate this celebration to the people we serve. Together, we can build stronger and more resilient communities,” Quemado said. (SunStar Zamboanga)